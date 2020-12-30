Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Watch Live: New York Gov. Cuomo Briefs the Press on Covid Pandemic as Outbreak Worsens

By Noah Higgins-Dunn, CNBC

Andy Kelly | Reuters

[The stream is slated to start at 3 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will hold a press briefing on the coronavirus Wednesday as Covid-19 hospitalizations reach levels last reported in early May.

Money Report

Economy 23 hours ago

Dow Rises for the Fourth Time in Five Days, Ekes Out Record Closing High

investing 7 hours ago

With Bitcoin Ticking Over $28,000, Now Might Be a Good Time to Give Some of It to Charity

There were 7,814 people hospitalized patients with Covid-19 in New York as of Tuesday, the highest number since May 8, according to data compiled by the Covid Tracking Project, an independent volunteer organization launched by journalists at The Atlantic.  

The surge in sick patients has led the state to begin preparing to re-use the Javits Center as an emergency Covid-19 field hospital, according to reports from the New York Post, citing senior Cuomo advisor Rich Azzopardi and Northwell Health CEO Michael Dowling. Cuomo has already announced the state would reopen a field hospital on Staten Island following a spike in hospitalizations there.

The Democratic governor is also weighing new lockdown measures in January if the current surge continues, though new restrictions are not guaranteed, he said. The state has reported over 100 daily Covid-19 deaths for over two weeks now, totaling over 37,600 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic, according to a CNBC analysis of data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

"As we approach the New Year and the end of the holiday season, all New Yorkers must remember one simple truth - celebrating smart stops shutdowns," Cuomo said in a statement Tuesday.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid-19 outbreak.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBusinessbiotechnology
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us