UPenn President Liz Magill resigns following backlash over congressional antisemitism testimony

By Rebecca Picciotto,CNBC

F11photo | Istock | Getty Images

University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill has resigned after receiving criticism for her testimony at a congressional hearing on campus antisemitism where she struggled to answer a question about whether calling for the genocide of Jews qualifies as harassment.

UPenn announced on Saturday that Magill decided to "voluntarily" tender her resignation but will remain a tenured faculty member at the university's law school.

Magill has faced mounting pressure to resign over the past few days after she wavered on whether calls for the genocide of Jews would violate Penn's code of conduct at a House Education and Workforce Committee hearing.

Over 70 House representatives signed a bipartisan letter on Friday calling for the resignation of Magill, along with Harvard University President Claudine Gay and Massachusetts Institute of Technology President Sally Kornbluth, who similarly floundered on the question.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

