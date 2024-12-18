Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

UniCredit raises stake in Commerzbank to 28% through derivatives amid takeover pursuit

By Ruxandra Iordache,CNBC

The Commerzbank AG headquarters, in the financial district of Frankfurt, Germany, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024.
Emanuele Cremaschi | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Italy's UniCredit said on Wednesday it has raised its potential stake in Commerzbank to 28% using further derivatives, as markets watch whether it will take the leap with a buyout of the German lender.

Italy's second-largest bank said 9.5% of its holding in Commerzbank is through a direct stake and around 18.5% is obtained through derivative instruments.

>24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

UniCredit has applied to the European Central Bank for permission to acquire a stake of up to 29.9% in the German bank and simultaneously has a bid in for Italian peer Banco BPM.

CNBC has reached out to Commerzbank for comment.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

This breaking news story is being updated.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us