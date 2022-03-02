Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
US: News

Uber Will Offer Free Rides Between Ukraine-Poland Border and Two Polish Cities

By Jessica Bursztynsky, CNBC

Kacper Pempel | Reuters
  • Uber announced several initiatives to support Ukrainian refugees and its workers in war relief.
  • The ride-share company said it would be offering unlimited free rides to certain Polish cities from the Ukraine-Poland border.
  • It's also adding an in-app donation button for its U.S. riders to make donations to the International Rescue Committee.

Uber on Wednesday said it would be offering unlimited free rides between Ukraine-Poland border and two Polish cities.

The ride-share giant said that people wishing to get to the southeastern cities of Lublin or Rzeszow from Hrebenne, Dolhobyczow, Dorohusk, Zosin, Budmierz, Korczowa or Medyka could enter the code "POMOCLUBELSKIE" or "POMOCPODKARPACKIE" to ride to and from either of the crossings for free.

The service is part of a broader set of initiatives Uber announced Wednesday to support Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion.

"Our teams are working 24/7 to keep impacted employees, riders, and drivers safe and are partnering with NGOs to support relief efforts on the ground," the company said in a release.

Later this week, Uber said it will add an in-app donation button for its U.S. riders to make donations to the International Rescue Committee. It also pledged that it would match donations of up to $1 million made through this feature, which will roll out to other countries in the coming days.

Shortly after the Russian invasion, Uber said it paused services throughout Ukraine over safety concerns. The company said it is "assessing how to restore" ride-sharing on a city-by-city basis.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Money Report

Business 39 mins ago

Best Buy's Holiday-Quarter Sales Miss Expectations Due to Supply Chain Challenges and Omicron

Business 43 mins ago

Apple's Decision to Stop Selling Products in Russia Puts Pressure on Other Smartphone Makers

The company has also provided "advance payments" to its drivers in Ukraine and is "exploring how Ukrainian refugees can have access to work on the Uber platform in neighboring countries where we operate." A spokesman told CNBC the advance will not be owed back to the company.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

US: NewsTechnologytransportationBreaking News: Technologymobile
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us