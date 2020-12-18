Treasury Yields Are Flat as Investors Monitor Progress Over Fiscal Stimulus

Treasury yields were little changed on Friday as leaders on Capitol Hill scrambled to put the finishing touches on a U.S. stimulus deal.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was flat at 0.926%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond also held steady at 1.671%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Congress on Thursday appeared to draw closer to reaching an agreement over a coronavirus aid package, with both major parties citing progress.

Lawmakers have run short on time to pass government funding and a pandemic rescue package before federal funding lapses at 12:01 a.m. ET on Saturday.

On the data front, third-quarter currency account balance data will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, with leading index figures for November scheduled to follow slightly later in the session.

There are no major U.S. Treasury auctions scheduled on Friday.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar rose just over 0.2% against a basket of currencies to trade at 90.001 on Friday, marginally above a more than two-year low.

The U.S. dollar index is down 1.28% week-to-date, on pace for its fourth negative week in five.

— CNBC's Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report.