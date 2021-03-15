Two Arrested, Charged With Assaulting Police Officer Brian Sicknick, Who Died After Capitol Riot

Authorities have arrested and charged two men with assaulting Brian Sicknick, the police officer who died as a result of the Jan. 6 pro-Trump invasion of the U.S. Capitol, NBC News reported.

The men, who were arrested Sunday and are expected to appear in federal court later Monday, are not currently charged with killing Sicknick, per NBC.

Julian Elie Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania, and George Pierre Tanios, 39, of West Virginia, are reportedly charged with assaulting Sicknick with a substance similar to bear spray.

Authorities have arrested and charged two men with assaulting Brian Sicknick, the police officer who died as a result of the Jan. 6 pro-Trump invasion of the U.S. Capitol, NBC News reported Monday.

The men, who were arrested Sunday and are expected to appear in federal court later Monday, are not currently charged with killing Sicknick, NBC reported, citing a federal law enforcement source.

Julian Elie Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania, and George Pierre Tanios, 39, of West Virginia, are accused of assaulting Sicknick with a substance similar to bear spray, according to NBC.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

Video footage of Khater and Tanios on Jan. 6 shows the two men "were working in concert and had a plan to use the toxic spray against law enforcement," according to a search warrant affidavit in West Virginia federal court, NBC reported.

"Give me that bear s---," Khater said before reaching into Tanios' backpack, the affidavit alleges, citing "open source media video" of the incident.

At around 2:20 p.m., Khater, seen holding a white spray canister, walks toward a bike rack barrier outside the Capitol, where a line of officers, including Sicknick, was stationed, the court document says.

Demetrius Freeman | AFP | Getty Images

Minutes later, Khater appears to raise the canister and aim it toward the officers, who were standing 5 to 8 feet away, according to the affidavit.

Sicknick and two other officers "all react, one by one, to something striking them in the face," the affidavit says. "The officers immediately retreat from the line, bring their hands to their faces and rush to find water to wash out their eyes," it says.

"All three officers were incapacitated and unable to perform their duties for at least 20 minutes or longer while they recovered from the spray," the affidavit says.

Sicknick died at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 due to the injuries he suffered during the riot, according to the U.S. Capitol Police. He had joined the USCP in 2008.

Khater and Tanios each face charges including assaulting federal officers with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy, obstructing an official proceeding, violence on restricted grounds and disorderly conduct, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

Tanios is scheduled to make an initial appearance at 2 p.m. in U.S. District Court for northern West Virginia, while Khater is set to appear in New Jersey federal court at 3 p.m., Justice Department sources told NBC.

Khater and Tanios were allegedly among the thousands who stormed the Capitol or rioted outside the building, forcing a joint session of Congress to evacuate their chambers and delaying efforts to confirm President Joe Biden's electoral victory over then-President Donald Trump.

The invasion by the pro-Trump mob resulted in five deaths. More than 300 people have so far been charged in connection with the riot, and prosecutors expect more charges are forthcoming.

The arrests were first reported by The Washington Post earlier Monday morning.