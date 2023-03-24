The Market's Initial Reaction to a Fed Rate Hike Is ‘Almost Always a Head Fake,' Jim Cramer Says

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday that the initial market selloff prompted by the Fed rate hike may point to a market reversal in the coming months, if data on past interest rate increases are an indication.

The initial reactions to Fed rate hikes were wrong every time over the past year, he said. However, this time there is the risk new developments, particularly in the banking sector, could throw the pattern off.

CNBC's Jim Cramer said on Friday that this week was the latest example of the market gone crazy after a Federal Reserve meeting.

But based on past market reactions to the central bank's previous rate hikes, this week's activity may prove not to be that meaningful in the long run.

The initial reaction to the Fed's moves is "almost always a head fake," Cramer said.

The market had a big reaction this week following the Fed's latest move, Cramer noted – with a hard selloff on Wednesday, followed by a small comeback on Thursday and a chaotic session on Friday. While newfound turmoil in the European financial sector dragged down stocks early Friday, they recovered after European markets closed.

Following the central bank's quarter percentage point rate hike on Wednesday, we have now had nine rate hikes in just over a year.

Following the market's initial move in the first three days following a Fed decision, it will usually go in the opposite direction in the following month, Cramer said.

When looking at the previous eight rate hikes this cycle, the market reversed direction over the following month seven out of eight times. (There is not enough data to run an analysis on the February rate hike.)

The only exception was the second rate hike that occurred in early May. That prompted a hard sell-off that lasted several days, and markets that were basically flat in the month that followed.

Generally, when you zoom out three months, the initial market moves — whether they are positive or negative — tend to reverse themselves every time, Cramer said.

The pattern is too overwhelming to ignore, according to Cramer.

To be sure, it remains to be seen whether that same pattern will hold this time around, and whether the negative initial reaction we saw to the Fed's move this week will reverse itself.

This time, with new emergencies cropping up practically every day, especially in the banking sector, it "feels dangerous" to predict a rally over the next three months, Cramer noted.

But the bottom line is we've been here before, he said.

"So take a deep breath, drink some tea and remember that the initial reaction to the Fed's rate hikes was been wrong every time over the past year," Cramer said.

Maybe this time also won't be as meaningful, he said.

