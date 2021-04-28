Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After the Bell: Apple, Facebook, EBay & More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Wednesday:

Apple — The technology giant's stock ticked up 2.9% after the company reported fiscal second-quarter results that surpassed analyst expectations. Apple logged earnings per share of $1.40 on revenue of $89.58 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected earnings per share of 99 cents on revenue of $77.36 billion.

Qualcomm — Shares of the chipmaker popped 5.4% after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. Qualcomm reported earnings per share of $1.90 on revenue of $7.93 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings per share of $1.67 on revenue of $7.62 billion.

Facebook — Shares of the social titan giant rose 5.4% after the company posted first-quarter results that topped analyst expectations. Facebook posted earnings per share of $3.30 on revenue of $26.17 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv predicted earnings per share of $2.37 on revenue of $23.67 billion.

Ford — Ford shares slipped 3.1% as traders weighed the automaker's latest quarterly report. Ford logged earnings per share of 89 cents on revenue of $33.55 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings per share of 21 cents on revenue of $32.23 billion. However, the company also maintained its full year pretax profit guidance, which includes an adverse impact of about $2.5 billion due to a global chip shortage.

eBay — Shares of the e-commerce giant dipped 5.4% after a disappointing second-quarter guidance eclipsed better-than-expected results for the previous quarter. EBay said it expects second-quarter earnings per share to range between 91 cents and 96 cents. Analysts polled by FactSet expected guidance of $1 per share.