Stock Futures Are Flat as Wall Street Awaits Fed Chair Powell's Speech

Stock futures were little changed Tuesday evening as Wall Street awaits a Wednesday speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that may give further insight into future rate hikes.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 19 points, or 0.06%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.09% and 0.17%, respectively.

The moves come after a mixed day for stocks. The Nasdaq Composite shed 0.59% and the S&P 500 lost 0.16%, their third negative days in a row. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched a marginal gain, closing 3.07 points, or 0.01%, higher.

Stocks have been weighed down by China's zero-Covid policy and have failed to fully recover from losses even as the country announced steps toward reopening, such as an uptick in vaccination rates for the elderly.

On Wednesday, Chair Jerome Powell will give a speech at the Brookings Institution that may give insight into the central bank's thinking on future increases.

Investors are closely watching the Federal Reserve ahead of its December meeting, where the central bank is largely expected to deliver a smaller 0.5 percentage point rate hike after four consecutive 0.75 percentage point increases to tame high inflation. A pause in rate hikes, or a pivot would likely send markets higher.

"This is a Fed-made recession, so eventually when he does pivot, the market should move higher pretty quickly," said Steve Grasso, CEO of Grasso Global, on CNBC's "Fast Money."

Wall Street will also be watching for economic data that will give more information on the state of the U.S. labor market and the consumer.

The ADP private payrolls report will come out Wednesday, as will the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for October. Pending home sales and the Fed's Beige Book will also be released Wednesday, giving further clues about the state of the U.S. economy.

Earnings season continues as well, with Salesforce, Petco and Five Below on deck.

Yield curve inversion between 2Y/10Y Treasuries widened Tuesday

A key part of the yield curve closely watched by Wall Street investors and analysts alike inverted further on Tuesday, potentially signaling a recession ahead.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury ticked up about 4 basis points to trade at 3.752% on Tuesday. At the same time, the two-year yield rose slightly to 4.481%. Yields move inverse to price, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.

The difference between yields, called the yield curve, is a recession signal when investors are getting better payback for snapping up shorter-term bonds than longer term ones. Currently, the spread between the 10-year and 2-year Treasury bonds is more than 73 basis points, the widest in decades.

What this inversion signals is that the Fed may have tamed inflation enough to cool down the economy and may be able to pause or pivot soon. It can also be read as a sign that a recession is on the horizon.

—Carmen Reinicke

ADP jobs report, JOLTS rolling out Wednesday

Two reports issued on Wednesday should give investors some insight into the state of the U.S. labor market in advance of Friday's big payrolls report.

The ADP jobs reading is due Wednesday at 8:15 a.m. ET. Economists polled by Dow Jones anticipate that private employers grew their payrolls by 190,000 positions in November, a decline from October's increase of 239,000.

At 10 a.m., the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will issue the results of the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS). FactSet estimates that there were 10.4 million job openings in October. Back in September, employment openings totaled 10.7 million.

Fed policymakers keep a close eye on the JOLTS report, searching for clues on the state of the labor market and whether it needs further cooling.

The main event in economic data this week will be the November nonfarm payrolls report, due Friday at 8:30 a.m. Dow Jones expects that payrolls grew by 200,000, which is down from October's increase of 261,000. Economists are also calling for the unemployment rate to hold steady from the prior month at 3.7%.

-Darla Mercado

CrowdStrike, NetApp slump in after hours trading

A few stocks plunged in after hours trading Tuesday after releasing earnings results that fell short of Wall Street's expectations.

CrowdStrike — CrowdStrike Holdings plunged more than 18% after giving light guidance for fourth-quarter revenue, even though its earnings results topped Wall Street estimates.

NetApp — NetApp stock fell 10.8% after cloud services and data management provider saw weaker-than-expected revenue in its latest quarter. NetApp reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.48, beating estimates of $1.33. But its revenue of $1.66 billion fell short of the $1.68 billion Wall Street anticipated, per Refinitiv. NetApp also issued weak forward guidance.

—Carmen Reinicke

—Carmen Reinicke