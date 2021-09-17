Senate Will Grill Tech Execs After Report That Instagram Can Harm Teens' Mental Health

The Senate Commerce subcommittee on consumer protection will question tech executives following a report on Facebook documents revealing its products' impact on teens' mental health.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., the ranking member of the subcommittee, announced the hearing in an interview on CNBC's "Closing Bell" Friday.

Her staff met with a Facebook whistleblower earlier that day, she said.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., ranking member of the Senate Commerce subcommittee on consumer protection, announced the hearing in an interview on CNBC's "Closing Bell." Blackburn said the hearing would take place in a couple weeks and would include representatives from Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, Snap and Google-owned YouTube.

A spokesperson for Blackburn said a hearing date and the specific attendees from the companies have not yet been confirmed.

The Journal's report, which the outlet said was based on internal documents from Facebook, revealed that the company had been aware of significant negative impacts of its photo-sharing Instagram app on teenage girls. At a March hearing, CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified in response to a question about children and mental health, that research he's seen shows that "using social apps to connect with other people can have positive mental-health benefits."

While the research cited in the Journal's report did not show entirely negative effects, it seemed to cut against Facebook's narrative about mental health. That angered several lawmakers across parties and chambers of Congress, some of whom called for Facebook to abandon plans to create a child-focused Instagram product.

"What we know is a lot of this anecdotal information that we had from parents, teachers, pediatricians about the harms of social media to children, that Facebook was aware of this," Blackburn said. "They chose not to make this public."

Blackburn said her staff met Friday with a whistleblower who has worked for Facebook, and who had access to documents on which the Journal reported.

Although both the House and the Senate have hauled tech CEOs to Congress several times over the past couple years, Blackburn said she expects this hearing to stand out because of its bipartisan nature. She said she is working with the subcommittee's chair, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., on the effort and the two will look at rules around how social media is able to market to children, as well as statutes meant to protect them online, like the Children's Online Privacy Protection (COPPA) Rule.

Representatives for Blumenthal did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"We are determined to do something in a bipartisan way that is going to protect our children in the virtual space, that will allow them to be able to use the internet, do Zoom school if they need to, do research, but to be protected and to have their privacy protected when they are online," Blackburn said.

A Facebook spokesperson declined to comment on Blackburn's remarks and pointed to an earlier blog post in response to the Journal's reporting.

"We're exploring ways to prompt [users] to look at different topics if they're repeatedly looking at this type of content," Karina Newton, Instagram's head of public policy, wrote in the blog post. "We're cautiously optimistic that these nudges will help point people towards content that inspires and uplifts them, and to a larger extent, will shift the part of Instagram's culture that focuses on how people look."

Spokespeople for Twitter and Snap declined to comment on the hearing. Representatives from the other companies Blackburn said would be invited did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

