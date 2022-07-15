Money Report

Musk Says Tesla Can Lower Car Prices If Inflation ‘Calms Down'

By Lauren Feiner, CNBC

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet Friday that the electric car company could lower prices if inflation "calms down."
  • The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a higher-than-expected inflation rate this week.
  • Tesla hiked prices across its models as recently as June, increasing the cost of its Model Y long-range from $62,990 to $65,990.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet Friday that the electric car company could lower prices if inflation "calms down."

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a higher-than-expected inflation rate this week with the consumer price index rising 9.1% from a year ago.

Tesa increased the prices of all of its car models in the U.S. and China in March. The company again hiked prices across its models as recently as June when it increased the cost of its Model Y long-range from $62,990 to $65,990.

Musk tweeted in March that Tesla and his other company, SpaceX, were both "seeing significant recent inflation pressure in raw materials & logistics."

Musk said in June ahead of the second price rise that he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy and would need to cut 10% of jobs at Tesla, according to an email originally reported by Reuters.

