Massachusetts Is the Best Place to Raise a Family in the U.S.—See Which Other States Made the Top 10 List

A January report from WalletHub compared the 50 U.S. states across five key aspects to find the best states to raise a family:

Family Fun

Health & Safety

Education & Child Care

Affordability

Socio-economics

WalletHub evaluated those factors using 51 relevant metrics, each graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for family life.

The study found that the ideal city to raise a family is affordable to live in during times of high inflation but also offers quality schools, healthcare, and entertainment.

No. 1 best state to raise a family: Massachusetts

Massachusetts topped the list for the best state to raise a family. The New England state earned a total score of 66.14. It ranked second in both education & child care and affordability.

The state is home to some of the country's best schools, including Harvard and MIT. The public school system is also among the best in the world, according to Niche.

In addition to those schools, others that rank in the top 50 at the undergraduate level in the U.S. News & World Report include Boston College, Boston University, and Tufts University.

10 best U.S. states to raise a family

Massachusetts Minnesota New York North Dakota Vermont New Hampshire New Jersey Nebraska Iowa Connecticut

Minnesota came in second on the list with a score of 62.07. The Midwestern state is known as the "Land of 10,000 Lakes" because it has over 14,000 bodies of fresh water, of at least ten acres.

Minnesota is also home to the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, which ranks no. 62 on the list of best national universities, according to U.S. News & World Report.

New York ranked third on the list and scored 61.11. The state boasts the second-most family-fun activities, according to WalletHub.

Although New York is one of the top three states with the least affordable housing (behind Hawaii and California), it is still less expensive to live there than it was in the summer of 2022.

Homeowners in New York City directed 84.61% of their income towards housing costs, according to RealtyHop.

