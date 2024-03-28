Japan stocks set to rebound, while most Asia-Pacific markets are closed

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Japan's stock markets were set to bounce Friday, while most markets in the Asia-Pacific region stay shut for a public holiday.

Japan's Nikkei 225 is set to rebound, with the futures contract in Chicago at 40,440 and its counterpart in Osaka at 40,390 against the index's last close of 40,168.07.

The Japanese yen will be closely watched during the session amid speculation of a possible intervention after the currency recently hit 34-year lows against the U.S. dollar at 151.97. It last traded near 151.42 against the greenback.

Markets in South Korea and mainland China will be open for trading. .Hong Kong, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand were among the major Asia-Pacific markets shut for the Good Friday holiday.

— CNBC's Lisa Kailai Han and Pia Singh contributed to this report.

S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average close at a fresh record

Brendan McDermid | Reuters

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a fresh record on Thursday.

The broader market index rose 0.11% to settle at 5,254.35, cinching its best first-quarter since 2019. The 30-stock Dow rose 47.29 points, or 0.12% and settled at 39,807.37, bringing it a hair's breadth away from the 40,000 level. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, on the other hand, slipped 0.12% to finish at 16,379.46.

— Lisa Kailai Han

Oil prices rise more than $1, on pace for third monthly gain

Oil prices rose more than $1 on Thursday and are on track for a third monthly gain.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for May gained $1.82, or 2.24%, to settle at $83.17 a barrel. The Brent contract for May, which expired Thursday, added $1.39, or 1.61%, to settle at $87.48 a barrel.

U.S. crude has risen 6.27% for the month while the global benchmark is up 4.62%.

Prices are rising on strong demand and lower supply. Morgan Stanley forecast a 400,000 barrels per day deficit in the second quarter and an 800,000 barrels per day deficit in the third quarter.

— Spencer Kimball

Retail investors show strongest buying impulse in over a year, JPMorgan says

Retail investors piled into stocks as the end of the first quarter neared, snapping up $3.5 billion in equities this past week, according to JPMorgan.

"At the single stock level, retail traders showed the strongest buying impulse in over a year," Peng Cheng, the firm's head of big data and artificial intelligence strategies, wrote in a note Wednesday.

"They reversed their previous bearish stance and bought NVDA aggressively (+$1.2B)," he added.

Nvidia, Tesla and Advanced Micro Devices received the largest retail inflows.

— Michelle Fox

Energy stocks led S&P 500 higher in March

Mario Tama | Getty Images

All sectors in the S&P 500 are set to end March in positive territory.

Energy stocks were the clear outperformer this month for the S&P 500. The sector, up nearly 10% this month, was next followed by the materials and utilities sectors, having respectively gained 6% and 5.9%.

The worst-performing sector in the S&P 500 was consumer discretionary names, down nearly 1% this month.

— Lisa Kailai Han