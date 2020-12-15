How Airlines Like United Are Using Passenger Planes to Transport the Covid Vaccine: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC's Phil LeBeau is on the ground in Chicago at United's cargo facility as the airline starts shipping Pfizer's Covid vaccine on passenger planes. Plus, CNBC's Deirdre Bosa breaks down the lingering hangover effects of the monster one-day gains Airbnb and DoorDash saw in their IPOs last week.



Your next flight might be carrying Covid vaccines as United ships doses on passenger planes

United Airlines on Tuesday said it has started transporting coronavirus vaccines within the U.S. in the bellies of its passenger aircraft, as carriers' role in distributing doses expands.

Hours after the U.S. approved the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine for emergency use late Friday, logistics giants and passenger airlines began mobilizing distribution around the U.S., a feat that requires close monitoring of temperature since the vaccine must be stored at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit. Temperature-controlled packages will have GPS tracking and other monitoring, executives have said, while the Federal Aviation Administration said planes carrying vaccines will get priority treatment.

Verishop's Imran Khan says recent IPO pops show 'epic level of incompetency' from bankers

When DoorDash and Airbnb went public last week, investors rallied around the stocks, sending them up 86% and 112%, respectively. But Verishop CEO Imran Khan said the public debuts showed extreme ineptitude by their investment bankers.

Khan led Snap through its IPO as its chief strategy officer, and previously worked in investment banking at JPMorgan and Credit Suisse, where he helped take Alibaba public.

"The last few IPOs, with the way they worked, it seems like an epic level of incompetency from the bankers," Khan said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk Alley."

Twitter has been fined $547,000 by the Irish data regulator for breaching Europe's new privacy law

Twitter has been fined 450,000 euros ($547,000) by the Irish data regulator for breaching Europe's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The fine was announced by Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC) on Tuesday. It is the first time a financial penalty has been issued to a U.S. tech firm under the GDPR law.

GDPR is a set of data protection and privacy regulations introduced by the European Union in May 2018.