European Markets Head for Mixed Open Ahead of Busy Day for Earnings

European stocks are expected to open in mixed territory on Thursday ahead of a busy day of earnings reports in the region.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 17 points lower at 7,207, Germany's DAX 21 points lower at 15,503, France's CAC 40 7 points lower at 6,701 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 11 points at 26,417, according to IG data.

The tepid start expected in Europe comes after U.S. markets saw gains on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial average jumping to a record, as investor sentiment was boosted by better-than-expected earnings reports and a new record for bitcoin.

However, U.S. stock futures dipped slightly in overnight trading on Wednesday.

Markets have had to confront several challenges in recent months, ranging from concerns over the delta Covid surge and supply chain disruptions to the Federal Reserve signaling the removal of stimulus and surging inflation reports.

In Asia-Pacific overnight, markets were mixed in Thursday trade, as investors monitored shares of developer China Evergrande Group in Hong Kong.

Evergrande shares dropped 9.83% on Thursday morning, returning to trade on Thursday after a halt that lasted more than two weeks. The debt-laden firm announced in an exchange filing late Wednesday that a deal to sell a 50.1% stake in its property services business to another developer Hopson had fallen through.

It's a busy day for earnings in Europe on Thursday with Hermes, L'Oreal and Pernod-Ricard reporting their latest sales numbers, and earnings also coming Vivendi, Eurotunnel, Daimler, SAP, Randstad, ABB, Barclays, Unilever and Rentokil.

Data releases include the latest Dutch consumer confidence and unemployment data, French business climate data for October and Italy's industrial sales figures for August.

- CNBC's Eustance Huang contributed to this market report.