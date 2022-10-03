European Stocks Close 3% Higher as Bond Yields Fall and Investors Assess Rate Hikes

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks closed sharply higher on Tuesday, building on gains seen in yesterday's trading session.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended the day up 3%, with travel and leisure stocks jumping 6.1% to lead gains as all sectors and major bourses entered positive territory. Also significantly higher were technology stocks, up 5%, and industrials, up 4.2%.

The British pound rose Tuesday after the U.K. government's dramatic policy U-turn and the yields on Britain's sovereign bonds also dipped lower after a heavy sell-off last week.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The higher trade in Europe comes after a rebound on Wall Street Monday and Tuesday. U.S. markets rallied to start the new month and quarter on a positive note, as Treasury yields eased from levels not seen in roughly a decade. Monday was the best day since June 24 for the Dow, and the S&P 500′s the best day since July 27.

U.S. stocks jumped in early deals, while Asia-Pacific shares also traded higher on Tuesday, bolstered by the rally on Wall Street.

Tui jumps 9.5% as travel stocks rally

German travel company Tui jumped 9.5% in late afternoon trade as travel and leisure stocks soared amid a broader rally in European stocks.

European markets moved higher Tuesday, buoyed by an overnight rally on Wall Street.

— Karen Gilchrist

U.S. stocks open higher; Dow jumps 400 points

U.S. stocks opened higher Tuesday as Wall Street sought to build on a sharp rally seen in the previous session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 388 points, or 1.3%, in early trade while the S&P 500 traded 1.9% higher. The Nasdaq Composite was also up 2.4%.

— Karen Gilchrist

Stocks on the move: Greggs up 9%, Drax down 7%

Shares of British bakery chain Greggs gained 9.5% by early afternoon deals after a strong earnings report, which showed a rise in quarterly sales despite the deepening cost of living crisis and plummeting consumer confidence in the U.K.

At the bottom of the Stoxx 600, Drax Group fell 7.5% after a BBC Panorama investigation questioned the British power generation firm's forestry methods.

- Elliot Smith

Credit Suisse to remain ‘under pressure’ but analysts wary of Lehman comparison

Arnd Wlegmann | Reuters

Credit Suisse shares continued to recover on Tuesday from the previous session's low of 3.60 Swiss francs ($3.64), but were still down more than 53% on the year.

Based on Credit Suisse's weaker return on equity profile compared to its European investment banking peers, U.S. investment research company CFRA on Monday lowered its price target for the stock to 3.50 Swiss francs ($3.54) per share, down from 4.50 francs.

"The many options rumored to be considered by CS, including exit of U.S. investment banking, creation of a 'bad bank' to hold risky assets, and capital raise, indicate a huge overhaul is needed to turn around the bank, in our view," CFRA Equity Analyst Firdaus Ibrahim said.

"We believe that the negative sentiment surrounding the stock will not abate any time soon and believe its share price will continue to be under pressure. A convincing restructuring plan will help, but we remain skeptical, given its poor track record of delivering on past restructuring plans."

Read the full story here.

- Elliot Smith

Look at stock market volatility as your friend, not your enemy, analyst says

Ann Miletti, head of active equity at Allspring Global Investments, says "what we've seen over the last three quarters has been like a storm, and every storm runs out of rain at some point."

Euro zone producer price inflation tops expectations in August

Euro zone producer prices grew 5% month-on-month in August, Eurostat revealed on Tuesday, slightly ahead of expectations for a 4.9% monthly climb.

On a yearly basis, prices at factory gates across the 19-member common currency bloc soared 43.3%, driven primarily by skyrocketing energy costs, which rose 11.8% month-on-month and 116.8% year-on-year.

- Elliot Smith

CNBC Pro: Credit Suisse is under pressure, but short sellers appear to be eyeing another global bank

Investor anxiety over Credit Suisse sent its shares tumbling, but short sellers appear to be eyeing another European bank, data shows.

Credit Suisse is only the eighth-most shorted European bank, with 2.42% of its floated shares used to bet against it, according to data analytics firm S3 Partners.

Some French, Italian and German banks are even more heavily shorted.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

UBS: Expect 'periodic rebounds' in stocks, but more volatility in the near term

Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, says investors can expect periodic rebounds in stocks like we're seeing today, but volatility will persist.

"After falling more than 9% in September and extending its year-to-date decline to nearly 25% as of Friday's close, we think the S&P 500 was looking oversold," Haefele said in a note Tuesday morning.

He suggested that some of last week's selling pressure may have been driven by "quarter-end rebalancing," which has now abated as we enter the fourth quarter.

"With sentiment toward equities already very weak, periodic rebounds are to be expected. But markets are likely to stay volatile in the near term, driven primarily by expectations around inflation and policy rates," Haefele said.

"While risk assets rebounded on Monday, we think a more sustained rally in equities is likely to require indications of a clear downtrend in U.S. inflation (e.g. at least three months of core PCE inflation of +0.2% month-over-month or lower), along with signs of a cooling labor market. This week's JOLTS job openings data and the September labor report will be key data releases to watch."

— Elliot Smith

Stocks on the move: Greggs, Accelleron up 5%

Shares of British bakery chain Greggs gained 5.6% in early trade after reporting a rise in quarterly sales despite the deepening cost of living crisis and plummeting consumer confidence in the U.K.

Accelleron shares added 5% as investors picked up the stock at a discount following the former ABB turbocharging unit's weak market debut on Monday.

- Elliot Smith

CNBC Pro: Want a 'defensive move' with up to 5% return? Buy this fund, says strategist

It's been a volatile year for both stocks and bonds, with major Wall Street indexes just ending their worst month since March 2020, and Treasury yields remaining elevated.

However David Dietze, chief investment strategist at Point View Wealth Management, says "pockets of opportunity" still exist.

"Short-term defensive measures probably are warranted," Dietze told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Monday, and named his favorite fund to play the market right now.

Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

Watch fourth quarter earnings guidance more than third quarter actual numbers, S&P Global says

Fourth quarter earnings forecasts companies give when reporting third quarter results will be far more important to the market's future direction than the actual third quarter numbers themselves, S&P Global believes.

"October brings earnings, with Q3 estimates already declining 7%, and the whisper numbers a bit more than that," Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst wrote over the weekend. "The larger concern (than the actual numbers for Q3, when consumers were still spending) is the guidance for Q4, as consumers have pulled back, inflation continues and the Fed's `adjustments' will have a more substantial impact."

Third quarter earnings for the S&P 500 are projected by analysts to grow 6.1% compared with the same quarter a year ago, and almost 18% over the second quarter of 2022, S&P Global said.

Next year's estimates call for a 14.3% earnings growth over 2022, and a corresponding forward P/E ratio of 15.0.

Silverblatt also looked at typical performance for the S&P 500 in the month of October. "Historically, the index posts gains 57.4% of the time, with an average gain of 4.18% for the up months, a 4.67% average decrease for the down months and an overall average decrease of 0.46%," he wrote.

-- Scott Schnipper

CNBC Pro: Here’s what's next for stocks, according to Wall Street pros

September is finally behind us, much to the relief of many equity investors who endured a difficult month, with all major U.S. indexes posted steep losses.

With a historically weak month now firmly in the rearview mirror, what is the outlook for stocks as we enter into the fourth quarter of the year?

CNBC Pro combed through the research to find out what Wall Street thinks.

Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Zavier Ong

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European stocks are heading for a higher open on Tuesday, building on gains seen in yesterday's trading session.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is expected to open 30 points higher at 6,934, Germany's DAX 126 points higher at 12,324, France's CAC 40 up 58 points at 5,850 and Italy's FTSE MIB 245 points higher at 21,043, according to data from IG.

The higher open expected in Europe comes after a rebound on Wall Street Monday. There, stocks rallied to start the new month and quarter on a positive note, as Treasury yields eased from levels not seen in roughly a decade. It was the best day since June 24 for the Dow, and the S&P 500′s the best day since July 27.

Earnings come from Greggs on Tuesday and euro zone producer prices data for August is released.

— Holly Ellyatt