DraftKings Shares Fall 20% on 2022 Outlook

DraftKings beat estimates in its fourth quarter earnings report.

But shares fell after the company reported an adjusted EBITDA loss for 2022 that was much higher than analysts had anticipated.

The company saw steeper operating expenses in the quarter compared to the previous period.

Shares of DraftKings fell more than 20% Friday morning after it posted fourth-quarter earnings that beat analyst estimates for the quarter but revealed the company expects a greater adjusted loss for 2022 than analysts had projected.

Here's what the company reported:

Loss per share: 35 cents, ex-items vs 81 cents estimated, according to a Refinitiv survey of analysts

35 cents, ex-items vs 81 cents estimated, according to a Refinitiv survey of analysts Revenue: $473 million vs $445 million estimated, according to Refinitiv

But DraftKings said it expected an adjusted EBITDA loss for 2022 between $825 million and $925 million, much higher than the estimated adjusted EBITDA loss of $572.7 million, according to StreetAccount.

The company showed that it's spending more on marketing as it launches in new markets, which contributed to a wider loss from operations. It spent $981.5 million in 2021, for example, compared to $495.1 million in 2020.



Total adjusted operating expenses grew to $601 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $526 million in Q3.

DraftKings raised its revenue guidance for 2022 from a range of $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion to a range of $1.85 billion to $2 billion. The company said the projection reflects the launch of mobile sports betting in New York and Louisiana at the start of the year.

