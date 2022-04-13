Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: It's Too Soon to Buy Rocket Companies

By Krystal Hur, CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Rocket Companies Inc: "It's such a good company, but when rates go up, it does poorly. And the Fed wants housing to slow. So therefore, their business is going to slow, too. Too soon to buy."

Garmin Ltd: "It's fabulous. ... I think their stock is great."

Mosaic Co: "I think Agco is cheaper, and I think Deere is better, and I want you on one of those two."

Jack in the Box Inc: "I say, let's go for the best on the lower end: McDonald's. And on the higher end, we're going to go for Chipotle."

Physicians Realty Trust: "I think it's okay. ... I think Ventas is still better."

