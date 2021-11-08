Cramer's Lightning Round: I Won't Recommend a Tobacco Stock on the Show

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

MGM Resorts International: "It's got a lot of good management at the top. I think It's good, but tomorrow Wynn reports, and Wynn, which my charitable trust shows, is going to determine the direction of MGM and right now I can't tell you how good Wynn is going to be cause I think it's the future that we like not the past."

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals: "Okay tomorrow it reports after the close. I happen to like the company very much ... I would take out the house's money ... and then let it run because then you can't lose money because you're playing with the house's money."

Gaotu Techedu: "China has kind of made that into a non-profit, it's kind of a dice roll and I can't offer any intelligence on it other than just pure speculation that the Chinese are going to let these companies go back to the way they were and I don't think they're going to."

British American Tobacco: "I'm not going to recommend a tobacco stock on the show. Grateful to have a show on the network, but one of the things I have to do is the responsibility to say no. In the same way that I said we've got to ban those darn ... vapes, a whole new generation got hooked on this stuff, so no I'm not going there."

Alibaba: "I know that people want me to recommend this stock ... I know I don't want those 18 points I know that sounds crazy, I can find another 18 points elsewhere, so I'm not going there."

MiTek Systems: "I don't know they've got proprietary technology, recognition technology that I think is pretty cool. I've always liked the stock. I think he's got a good concept and so I'm going to say it's OK."

