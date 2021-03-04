Covid Live Updates: How UPS Plans to Distribute 20 Million Vaccine Doses Globally

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

Health officials are raising a flag about what appears to be an uptick in coronavirus cases around the world, as virus mutations threaten to disrupt progress in containing the virus. The World Health Organization said Wednesday scientists are trying to find the root of the resurgence after weeks of improvement. U.S. leaders continue to warn that variants, as well as premature easing of Covid restrictions, could result in troubling new outbreaks.

The U.S. is averaging roughly 64,400 new Covid-19 cases per day, according to a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data. That's 6% lower than daily new case volumes this time last week. The country had been reducing daily case loads by as much as 20% to 30% for a period of several weeks.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

Global cases: More than 115.28 million

Global deaths: At least 2.56 million

U.S. cases: More than 28.76 million

U.S. deaths: At least 518,459

Global study finds 'dramatic' link between obesity and Covid deaths

A global study has found a "dramatic" link between obesity and Covid-19 deaths, Reuters reports. Coronavirus fatality rates were found to be 10 times higher in nations where 50% or more of the adult population is overweight.

Countries like Japan and South Korea, which have very low rates of adult obesity, have reported comparatively low virus death rates. The United States and the United Kingdom, by contrast, report some of the highest adult obesity rates and Covid-19 death rates, according to the Reuters report.

The findings could help identify important comorbidity risk factors. The study analyzed Covid data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and obesity statistics from the World Health Organization's Global Health Observatory.

Pandemic has fueled a run on suburban homes — and jacked up prices

Because of the coronavirus crisis, millions of Americans are moving from the city to the suburbs.

But the pandemic-induced run on housing has fueled an affordability problem for many would-be buyers, despite record-low mortgage rates.

Now, homes in many states require a salary larger than buyers' current median income.

Here's a map that shows just how much money it takes to afford the average home in each state, according to career planning site Zippia.com. Nationwide, the median home price is $346,800.

Another 745,000 Americans filed for unemployment last week

Another 745,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected that figure to come in at 750,000.

Initial weekly jobless claims have plateaued to a degree in recent months, after waging a partial comeback from staggering, record unemployment last year when coronavirus shutdowns spurred widespread layoffs.

UPS ropes in technology to distribute 20 million vaccine doses globally

UPS International CEO Scott Price explains how the company is transporting Covid-19 vaccines to four continents as part of its partnership with COVAX and Gavi, in an interview with CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

What a new report reveals about the future of work after the pandemic

A new report by Infosys and the Milken Institute found that while the pandemic has widened the digital divide and the skill gap among workers, there are still a few silver linings about the future of work. Infosys President Ravi Kumar joined CNBC's "Squawk Box" to discuss the results.

