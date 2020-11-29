Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
DONALD TRUMP

Biden Will Likely Require Walking Boot for Several Weeks After Fracturing Foot

By Spencer Kimball, CNBC

Mark Makela | Getty Images
  • Biden slipped and twisted his ankle while playing with his dog Major on Saturday.
  • A CT scan revealed small hairline fractures in his mid-foot, according to his doctor.
  • Biden, 78, will be the oldest person ever to hold office as U.S. president.

President-elect Joe Biden will likely have to wear a walking boot for several weeks after suffering small fractures in his foot, his physician said on Sunday.

Biden slipped and twisted his ankle while playing with his dog Major on Saturday. The president-elect sprained his right foot and initial x-rays did not show any obvious fracture, Dr. Kevin O'Connor said. However, more detailed imaging also revealed hairline fractures in his mid-foot.

Money Report

3 hours ago

Asia-Pacific Stocks Little Changed as China Says Its Manufacturing Activity Grew in November

personal finance Nov 28

Coronavirus Vaccines May Help Travel Recover, But It May Take Years to Fully Rebound, Experts Say

"Initial x-rays did not show any obvious fracture, but his clinical exam warranted more detailed imaging," O'Connor said. "Follow-up CT scan confirmed hairline (small) fractures of President-elect Biden's lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones, which are in the mid-foot. "

"It is anticipated that he will likely require a walking boot for several weeks," the doctor said.

Biden, 78, will be the oldest person ever to hold office as U.S. president. Outgoing President Donald Trump wished Biden well on Twitter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

DONALD TRUMPJoe BidenWhite Housepolitics
Decision 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us