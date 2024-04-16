Bank of America tops estimates on better-than-expected interest income, investment banking

Bank of America on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings that topped analysts' estimates for profit and revenue on better-than-expected interest income and investment banking.

Here's what the company reported:

Earnings: 83 cents a share adjusted, vs. 76 cents LSEG estimate

Revenue: $25.98 billion, vs. expected $25.46 billion

Will Bank of America follow rivals in posting better-than-expected Wall Street revenue?

That's one of the key questions after JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs all topped estimates with help from trading and investment banking.

Bank of America's Chief Financial Officer, Alastair Borthwick, told analysts last month to expect investment banking revenue to rise by 10% to 15% from a year earlier, and for trading results to be roughly flat.

Analysts will also be focused on the bank's net interest income, which has been declining in recent quarters as funding costs have climbed along with the rise in interest rates.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.