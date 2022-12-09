10 Companies That Will Let You Work From Anywhere and Are Hiring Right Now—Some Jobs Pay $100K

If you're hoping to travel the world while working — or just never commute to an office again — consider a work-from-anywhere job.

Although remote work has become a standard option for many professionals since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, most remote work policies still fall short of offering total flexibility.

About 95% of remote jobs have geographic requirements, whether it's a specific region, country, state or city, according to FlexJobs.

In a work-from-anywhere job, however, employees work "100% remotely, are independent of location and, in many cases, are also independent of a specific time zone," FlexJobs career coach Toni Frana tells CNBC Make It.

FlexJobs has identified the top 10 companies hiring for work-from-anywhere jobs right now by analyzing its database and seeing which employers had the highest volume of work-from-anywhere job ads between August and November 2022.

Protocol Labs Clipboard Health Omnipresent Group Wikimedia Foundation Cash App Trafilea Ripple Labs Big Time Studios Coalition Technologies ConsenSys

All of the companies on the list offer full-time or part-time remote jobs that don't have a location restriction and require no time in the office.

Some companies on the list have allowed employees to work remotely from anywhere in the world since long before the pandemic started.

Coalition Technologies, for example, has been remote-first for nearly a decade — a decision that was driven largely by traffic in Los Angeles, where the company was based, CNBC reports.

FlexJobs also identified the industries hiring for the most work-from-anywhere jobs between August and November, a list that includes marketing, tech, accounting and finance. Some of the most in-demand work-from-anywhere jobs included copywriter, executive assistant and software engineer.

Many work-from-anywhere jobs offer salaries over $100,000: A job ad for a senior gameplay engineer at Steel Wool Studios, for example, lists a salary range of $125,000-$150,000, while an ad for a smart contract developer at Delphi Digital lists a minimum salary of $120,000-$150,000 .

Two of the most important skills companies are looking for in work-from-anywhere job candidates are time management and communication, Kathy Gardner, the vice president of communications at FlexJobs, says.

"You need to be able to work efficiently and effectively with people online and, oftentimes, in different time zones," she explains. "That requires a strong grasp of relationship building and emotional intelligence."

Gardner says highlighting previous remote experience as well as examples of times you worked with hybrid or remote colleagues or clients on a project can help you stand out as an applicant.

She adds: "Ultimately, you need to show a hiring manager that you are a mature, responsible employee who can thrive in an environment where you're not physically seen."

