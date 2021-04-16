Unemployment Rate Decreases To 6.9% In San Diego County

The unemployment rate in San Diego County decreased to 6.9% in March, down from a revised 7.2% in February but well above the year-ago rate of 3.8% -- before the extent of the economic damage caused by the pandemic was clear -- according to figures released today by the state Employment Development Department.

Statewide, the seasonally unadjusted unemployment rate was 8.2% in March, down from 8.5% in February. The country posted a 6.2% unemployment rate in the same time period, unchanged from February.

Between February and March, non-farm employment increased by 9,900, from 1,382,200 to 1,392,100 and agricultural employment increased by 200, from 8,900 to 9,100

Leisure and hospitality added the most jobs over the month with an increase of 5,000 jobs. Accommodation and food services boosted the overall sector by 3,700 jobs. Arts, entertainment, and recreation -- up 1,300 jobs-- completed the overall sectoral gain.

Professional and business services increased by 3,300 jobs and government expanded by 2,100 jobs.

Construction lead month over decline with a contraction of 1,500 jobs. The bulk of loss was concentrated in heavy and civil engineering construction -- down 1,100 jobs. Mining and logging remained unchanged.

Between March 2020 and March 2021, non-farm employment fell by 107,900, or 7.2%. Agricultural employment decreased by 400, or 4.2%.

Leisure and hospitality shed the most jobs over the year with a loss of 55,400 jobs. Accommodation and food services -- down 43,100 jobs -- accounted for 78% of the drop. Payroll losses in arts, entertainment, and recreation -- down 12,300 jobs -- contributed to the overall sector decline.

Government decreased by 14,700 jobs over the year, 96% of which -- 14,100 jobs -- were in local government.

Professional and business services -- up 600 jobs -- and construction -- up 100 jobs -- were the only industries that contributed year over additions. Mining and logging remained unchanged.