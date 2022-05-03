San Diego High School to Kick Off Modernization Project

One of San Diego’s oldest high schools will undergo a major modernization project that includes new classrooms, an expanded quad area and a revamped entrance to set the tone for the facelift.

On Tuesday, local city and school leaders will gather at San Diego High School to celebrate the beginning of construction for the upgrade. The Whole Site Modernization project will work on the 140-year-old campus to bring a renovated interior, new restrooms, improvements to the school’s outdoor sports facilities and more.

As the school continues to serve its 2,500 students, construction will be done through phases and is expected to be completed in 2025, according to the San Diego Unified School District.

Funding for the project was made possible by residents voting in favor of Propositions S, Z and Measure YY – all school bond measures to improve SDUSD campuses.

The groundbreaking ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. outside the downtown school.