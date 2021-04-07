Ignite San Diego

Shining the spotlight on local businesses making an impact in your neighborhood
Carlsbad

Carlsbad Power Plant Smokestack Comes Down

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

How are North County surfers supposed to know where they are?

After nearly 50 years, the iconic 400-foot smokestack above the Encina Power Station in Carlsbad is being torn down.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Encina facility was originally built in 1954 as San Diego County’s largest fossil fuel power plant. In 2000, it transitioned from oil to natural gas. And in 2018, the plant was retired.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: San Diego County Moving to Orange Tier

chula vista elementary school district 2 hours ago

Chula Vista Teachers Prepare for Elementary Students to Return Monday

The power plant, which is home to San Diego Gas & Electric’s operations center, is slated to be completely torn down by September.

The moves are part of an agreement between the energy company and the city of Carlsbad. The next step now is figuring out how to redevelop the property.

This article tagged under:

Carlsbad
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us