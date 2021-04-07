Carlsbad Power Plant Smokestack Comes Down

How are North County surfers supposed to know where they are?

After nearly 50 years, the iconic 400-foot smokestack above the Encina Power Station in Carlsbad is being torn down.

The Encina facility was originally built in 1954 as San Diego County’s largest fossil fuel power plant. In 2000, it transitioned from oil to natural gas. And in 2018, the plant was retired.

The power plant, which is home to San Diego Gas & Electric’s operations center, is slated to be completely torn down by September.

The moves are part of an agreement between the energy company and the city of Carlsbad. The next step now is figuring out how to redevelop the property.