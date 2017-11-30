Dow Surges, Breaks Above 24,000 Ahead of Senate Tax Vote

A man walks along Wall Street on Feb. 3, 2017, in New York City.

The Dow Jones industrial average hit another milestone Thursday, topping 24,000 for the first time, CNBC reported.

It came on a 115-point, 0.4 percent surge, with Goldman Sachs leading the way. The S&P 500 also reached an all-time high on its own 0.4 percent surge at the open.

The rising stocks come as the Senate closes in on a vote on a bill that would overhaul the tax code. President Donald Trump has promised tax reform, and the stock market has been bouyed by expectations of lower corporate taxes since his election.



But Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at BMO Private Bank, cautioned that lowering corporate taxes "would not be as big a boon to large companies as it would be to small companies."