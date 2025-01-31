As the fear of deportation grows among local immigrant communities, some worry about losing their finances, property and other belongings if forced to leave the country.

“I’ve lived all my life here — this is my town, my city,” said Lizette, pointing to her home in San Diego.

Lizette added that she moved here as an undocumented immigrant when she was a young teenager. She’s proud of what she's accomplished more than 30 years later.

Lizette calls San Diego home, despite her immigration status stating otherwise.

“I did my high school,l and I went to City College, where I got my degree in cosmetology," LIzette said. "I work six days a week, and, like a good citizen, I pay my taxes every year.”

Lizette lives in Barrio Logan with her family, and, although we’re not seeing undocumented immigrants with no criminal history deported on the spot, she admitted to thinking about the possibility more often than usual.

“I pray everyday, and I think positive things that nothing will happen,” Lizette said.

Lzette fears, however, that thoughts and prayers may not be enough. She wants to be ready for that day if it does come, which would mean keeping her property and finances should she get deported.

“It’s going to have to be: that you get your affairs in order,” said Consumer Rights Attorney Octavio Cardona-Loya.

Consumer Rights attorney Octavio Cardona-Loya explains to NBC 7 how people can hold on to their property and finances if they are forced to leave the country.

Cardona-Loya told NBC 7 that Lizette should look into her bank’s policy regarding foreign account holders.

“Some financial institutions will close an account when they find out that you’re trying to change your account information to a foreign address,” Cardona-Loya said.

Cardona-Loya also recommended that undocumented immigrants save enough to cover their mortgage payments, HOA fees and property taxes while they look for a buyer or renter.

“You risk having a lien placed against your property and even possibly getting to the point that you get foreclosed on, and then it’s gone,” Cardona-Loya said.

The same goes for car payments, especially if you’re deep into the loan.

People who get deported may need to give someone financial power of attorney so they can take care of these and other financial matters. Care should be taken, though, that they select someone whom they trust completely.

“For all intents and purposes, they are you when it comes to using money, taking out money, taking out loans, signing contracts,” Cardona-Loya said.

Lizette knows exactly who will need to take care of everything she owns — her adult daughter.

“She’s going to take care of my money, everything I have, my belongings, my everything," Lizette said. "That’s the person I can trust."

Immigrants at risk of getting deported should also check with their consulates, which may have information and resources that can assist in a removal proceeding.

NBC 7/Telemundo 20 does not want to add to the fear folks are feeling right now. Rather, these are the questions we’re hearing from our immigrant communities and are reporting the answers without adding to the fear many are feeling right now.