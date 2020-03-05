Fill the Boot, San Diego! Firefighters Raise Funds for Burn Victims

Firefighters across San Diego County hit the streets Thursday for one very important mission: Fill the boot.

Area firefighters began raising money -- enough to fill some boots -- for the Burn Institute, a nonprofit aimed at supporting those affected by burn trauma, according to its website.

The money raised during Thursday's campaign also aids programs and services, like Camp Beyond the Scars and the Firefighters Red Line of Courage Fund.

This year marked the 21st annual Fill the Boot campaign in San Diego. In 2020, more than 30 departments at more than 100 locations around the county participated.

In 2019, firefighters raised over $200,000.

To find all the spots where firefighters are camped out, click here. To donate to the cause, click here.