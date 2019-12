Families lined up along the parade route to watch colorful boats motor past, decked out in lovable characters and jolly old Santas. The 48th annual San Diego Bay Parade of Lights kicked off on Dec. 8 and again on Dec. 15. If you didn't catch it this year, there's always next year!

The theme for 2019 was Comic-Con, so expect to see one or two recognizable heroes in the gallery below.