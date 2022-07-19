Souplantation's Long-Awaited Reopening in La Mesa Delayed by Supply Chain Crisis

By Renee Schmiedeberg

4 photos
1/4
The enormous Souplantation sign signals to drivers on Fletcher Parkway of bygone soups and salads on Sunday, May 15, 2022 in La Mesa, Calif. (NBC 7/Sarah Lee)
2/4
A chalkboard sidewalk sign in front of the old Souplantation location in La Mesa, Calif. advertises a July 4 opening on Sunday, May 15, 2022. The reopening date has since been delayed, with no official date set. (NBC 7/Sarah Lee)
3/4
A note from kitchen manager Hannah Romita later added to the sign in front of the restaurant informs visitors on the restaurant's delayed reopening in La Mesa, Calif. on Thursday, June 30, 2022. (NBC 7/Renee Schmiedeberg)
4/4
Souplantation's old Fletcher Parkway location in La Mesa, Calif. on Sunday, May 15, 2022. (NBC 7/Sarah Lee)

More Photo Galleries

Photos: Community Remembers Parade Mass Shooting Victims in Highland Park, Illinois
Photos: Community Remembers Parade Mass Shooting Victims in Highland Park, Illinois
Camp Pendleton's Monuments Pay Tribute to Marines Who Served in Iraq and Afghanistan
Camp Pendleton's Monuments Pay Tribute to Marines Who Served in Iraq and Afghanistan
PHOTOS: Chopper the Biker Dog
PHOTOS: Chopper the Biker Dog
Photos: America Reacts After Roe v. Wade is Overturned
Photos: America Reacts After Roe v. Wade is Overturned
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us