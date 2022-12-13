PHOTOS: NASA's Orion Capsule Journey With US Navy to San Diego

NASA's Orion capsule splashed down off the coast of Baja California, Mexico on Sunday, ending the spacecraft's 25-day journey around the moon but beginning the U.S. Navy's mission with NASA.

In the hours following the splashdown, a team of U.S. Navy divers and sailors and NASA engineers worked on Sunday to recover the space vessel and pull it aboard USS Portland. On Monday, the Orion returned to San Diego where it will be offloaded and transported across the country back to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

See photos of Orion's journey with the Navy's USS Portland below.