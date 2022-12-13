PHOTOS: NASA's Orion Capsule Journey With US Navy to San Diego

NASA's Orion capsule splashed down off the coast of Baja California, Mexico on Sunday, ending the spacecraft's 25-day journey around the moon but beginning the U.S. Navy's mission with NASA.
In the hours following the splashdown, a team of U.S. Navy divers and sailors and NASA engineers worked on Sunday to recover the space vessel and pull it aboard USS Portland. On Monday, the Orion returned to San Diego where it will be offloaded and transported across the country back to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
See photos of Orion's journey with the Navy's USS Portland below.
Mario Tama/Getty Images)
TOPSHOT – NASA's unmanned Orion spaceship comes in for a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off Baja California, Mexico, on December 11, 2022. – Orion was launched November 16 on the Artemis rocket for a 25-day mission to the Moon. The main goal of this mission was to test Orion's heat shield — for the day when it is humans and not test mannequins riding inside. (Photo by Mario Tama / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MARIO TAMA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Caroline Brehman-Pool/Getty Images
AT SEA, PACIFIC OCEAN – DECEMBER 11: NASA's Orion Capsule (C) is drawn to the U.S.S. Portland after it splashed down following a successful uncrewed Artemis I Moon Mission, on December 11, 2022 in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Baja California, Mexico. A 26-day mission took the Orion spacecraft to the moon and back which completed a historic test flight that coincided with the 50th anniversary of the landing of Apollo 17 on the moon, the last time that NASA astronauts walked there. (Photo by Caroline Brehman-Pool/Getty Images)
Caroline Brehman-Pool/Getty Images
US Navy divers attach winch cables to NASAs Orion capsule after being successfully secured by NASA and US Navy teams off the coast of Baja California, Mexico, on December 11, 2022. (Photo by CAROLINE BREHMAN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CAROLINE BREHMAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Mario Tama/Getty Images)
NASA's Orion Capsule is drawn to the well deck of the USS Portland during recovery operations after it splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Baja California, Mexico, on December 11, 2022. (Photo by Mario Tama / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MARIO TAMA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Mario Tama/Getty Images)
AT SEA, PACIFIC OCEAN – DECEMBER 11: U.S. Navy pilots gather after NASA's Orion Capsule was brought into the well deck of the U.S.S. Portland after it splashed down following a successful uncrewed Artemis I Moon Mission, on December 11, 2022 in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Baja California, Mexico. (Pool photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Mario Tama/Getty Images)
TOPSHOT – Crew members gather as NASA's Orion Capsule is brought into the well deck of the USS Portland following a successful uncrewed Artemis I Moon Mission after it splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Baja California, Mexico, on December 11, 2022. (Photo by Mario Tama / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MARIO TAMA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Mario Tama/Getty Images
AT SEA, PACIFIC OCEAN – DECEMBER 12: NASA engineers inspect the Orion Capsule in the well deck of the U.S.S. Portland the day after splash down, following a successful uncrewed Artemis I Moon Mission, on December 12, 2022 seen aboard the U.S.S. Portland in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Caroline Brehman-Pool/Getty Images
AT SEA, PACIFIC OCEAN – DECEMBER 12: A NASA engineer inspects the Orion capsule in the well deck after being successfully secured after its splash down the previous day, on board the U.S.S. Portland on December 12, 2022 in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California. (Photo by Caroline Brehman-Pool/Getty Images)
Caroline Brehman-Pool/Getty Images
AT SEA, PACIFIC OCEAN – DECEMBER 12: The U.S.S. Portland, seen from an MH-60s helicopter, travels back to San Diego as it carries NASAs Orion capsule after being successfully secured after its splash down the previous day on December 12, 2022 in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California. (Photo by Caroline Brehman-Pool/Getty Images)
SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP via Getty Images
The Artemis Orion 1 spacecraft sits in the well deck aboard the USS Portland after coming into port at Naval Base San Diego on December 13, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by SANDY HUFFAKER / AFP) (Photo by SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP via Getty Images)
SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP via Getty Images
The Artemis Orion 1 spacecraft sits in the well deck aboard the USS Portland after coming into port at Naval Base San Diego on December 13, 2022 in San Diego, California. – The Orion capsule returned back to earth after a 25-day mission orbiting the moon and back to Earth in a recovery operation involving the US Navy and NASA. (Photo by SANDY HUFFAKER / AFP) (Photo by SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP via Getty Images)
SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP via Getty Images
The Artemis Orion 1 spacecraft sits in the well deck aboard the USS Portland after coming into port at Naval Base San Diego on December 13, 2022 in San Diego, California. – The Orion capsule returned back to earth after a 25-day mission orbiting the moon and back to Earth in a recovery operation involving the US Navy and NASA. (Photo by SANDY HUFFAKER / AFP) (Photo by SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP via Getty Images)
SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP via Getty Images
Officials examine the Artemis Orion 1 spacecraft as it sits in the well deck aboard the USS Portland after coming into port at Naval Base San Diego on December 13, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by SANDY HUFFAKER / AFP) (Photo by SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP via Getty Images)
SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP via Getty Images
Workers secure a ramp to offload The Artemis Orion 1 spacecraft aboard the USS Portland after coming into port at Naval Base San Diego on December 13, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by SANDY HUFFAKER / AFP) (Photo by SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP via Getty Images)