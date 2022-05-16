Photos: Drug Tunnel Discovered Connecting Otay Mesa Warehouse to Tijuana Home, 6 Indicted

3 photos
1/3
Homeland Security Investigations
U.S. investigators discovered a subterranean passageway stretching from Tijuana, Mexico to a warehouse in Otay Mesa just east of the Port of Entry. It’s estimated to be about 1,744 feet long, 61 feet deep and 4-feet in diameter, with reinforced walls, a rail system, electricity and a ventilation system.
2/3
Homeland Security Investigations
3/3
Homeland Security Investigations
