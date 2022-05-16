Photos: Drug Tunnel Discovered Connecting Otay Mesa Warehouse to Tijuana Home, 6 Indicted Published May 16, 2022 • Updated on May 16, 2022 at 9:43 pm 3 photos 1/3 Homeland Security Investigations U.S. investigators discovered a subterranean passageway stretching from Tijuana, Mexico to a warehouse in Otay Mesa just east of the Port of Entry. It’s estimated to be about 1,744 feet long, 61 feet deep and 4-feet in diameter, with reinforced walls, a rail system, electricity and a ventilation system. 2/3 Homeland Security Investigations U.S. investigators discovered a subterranean passageway stretching from Tijuana, Mexico to a warehouse in Otay Mesa just east of the Port of Entry. It’s estimated to be about 1,744 feet long, 61 feet deep and 4-feet in diameter, with reinforced walls, a rail system, electricity and a ventilation system. 3/3 Homeland Security Investigations U.S. investigators discovered a subterranean passageway stretching from Tijuana, Mexico to a warehouse in Otay Mesa just east of the Port of Entry. It’s estimated to be about 1,744 feet long, 61 feet deep and 4-feet in diameter, with reinforced walls, a rail system, electricity and a ventilation system. More Photo Galleries Photos: Thousands Across US Rally for Abortion Rights Photos: Supermarket Mass Shooting in Buffalo, NY Photos: Take a Look at Submissions for This Year's Comic-Con Hunger Action Hero Contest Photos: 2022 Kentucky Derby Hats and Outfits