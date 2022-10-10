A Look Inside the Grand Opening of Nick Jonas's Rooftop Restaurant Bar

The grand opening was a night full of exclusive guests, cocktails galore, a wide variety of food (including samplers) and a celebrity appearance by the owner himself, Nick Jonas. The Jonas brother gave a toast to “life as it should be” (Villa One's slogan) and ceremoniously cut the ribbon to signify the restaurant's official launch. Here’s an inside look at the Villa One Tequila Gardens' grand opening.
15 photos
Mackenzie Stafford
Nick Jonas takes a sip behind the bar of his new rooftop restaurant while preparing to give a toast, taken on Oct. 7. (Mackenzie Stafford)
Guests of the grand opening enjoy drinks while socializing underneath a tree light display. (Mackenzie Stafford)
One of the many cocktails served at the Villa One Tequila Garden in Downtown San Diego. (Mackenzie Stafford)
Guests being assisted by a waiter at the Villa One Tequila Garden, taken on Oct. 7. (Mackenzie Stafford)
Nick Jonas raises a glass to toast with attendees of the grand opening from behind the bar, taken on Oct. 7. (Mackenzie Stafford)
A sushi roll served at the grand opening of the rooftop tequila garden in Downtown San Diego, taken on Oct. 7. (Mackenzie Stafford)
Nick Jonas poses in front of the Villa One Tequila light-up sign, taken on Oct. 7. (Mackenzie Stafford)
A waiter holds open the Villa One Tequila Gardens menu showing the appetizer portion of the menu, taken on Oct. 7. (Mackenzie Stafford)
Vibrant margarita flights garnished with dried fruit and edible flowers, taken on Oct. 7. (Mackenzie Stafford)
Guests dressed in elaborate outfits show their excitement for the grand opening, taken on Oct. 7. (Mackenzie Stafford)
Wearing a wide-brim hat, a bartender prepares a drink for a guest of the grand opening, taken on Oct. 7. (Mackenzie Stafford)
Nick Jonas cutting the ribbon at his restaurant, Villa One Tequila Gardens, grand opening, taken on Oct. 7. (Mackenzie Stafford)
An image of the teal and brown patterned menu at Villa One Tequila Gardens, taken on Oct. 7. (Mackenzie Stafford)
Attendees share shots of tequila for the grand opening, taken on Oct. 7. (Mackenzie Stafford)
Ceviche served with a crisp tostada at the grand opening of the rooftop tequila garden in Downtown San Diego, taken on Oct. 7. (Mackenzie Stafford)