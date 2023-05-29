$20M Upgrade Coming to Gallagher Square at Petco Park in 2024 Published 2 hours ago • Updated 2 hours ago 6 photos 1/6 San Diego Padres A rendering of the new-look Gallagher Square coming to Petco Park for the 2024 season. 2/6 San Diego Padres A rendering of the new-look Gallagher Square coming to Petco Park for the 2024 season. 3/6 San Diego Padres A rendering of the new-look Gallagher Square coming to Petco Park for the 2024 season. 4/6 San Diego Padres A rendering of the new-look Gallagher Square coming to Petco Park for the 2024 season. 5/6 San Diego Padres A rendering of the new-look Gallagher Square coming to Petco Park for the 2024 season. 6/6 San Diego Padres A rendering of the new-look Gallagher Square coming to Petco Park for the 2024 season. More Photo Galleries Out of This World: Hawaii's Solar Telescope Captures Extraordinary New Images of the Sun Scenes From the US-Mexico Border as Title 42 Ends Photos: Migrants Await Title 42's Expiration at U.S.-Mexico Border Near San Ysidro The Coronation of King Charles III in Pictures