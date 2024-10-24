There’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend events guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

Friday, Oct. 25

Hauntfest on Main

4 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Downtown El Cajon | Free

This annual family-friendly Halloween-themed event features live music, costume contests, carnival rides, a haunted car show and more. Local vendors will offer food, crafts and games.

Movie Screening of Disney’s “Coco”

5 p.m. | San Marcos | Free

Bring your blankets for a movie night at the open-air pop-up theater in North City, a plaza in San Marcos. Munch on complimentary popcorn, and grab some food from local eateries like Buona Forchetta, Wynston’s Ice Cream, Maya’s Cookies and Milonga Empanadas. Draft Republic will offer both family-friendly and alcoholic beverages. Festivities like games and movie character meet-and-greets begin at 5 p.m. and the movie screening starts at 6:30 p.m.

4th Annual Fall Food Drive At Barons Market

3 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Chula Vista

The San Diego Food Bank and Barons Market are helping neighbors who cannot afford food and other basic needs. Show hosts from Magic 92.5 and 91X radio stations will be at the Otay Ranch Barons Market (2015 Birch Rd #980) to hand out giveaways and rally support for the Fall Food Drive. Attendees are encouraged to make a donation at checkout.

Marc Anthony

8 p.m. at Pechanga Arena | $62+

Marc Anthony has sold over 12 million albums worldwide, making him one of the most influential artists of his time and an icon in Latin music and culture.

Kehlani

8 p.m. at Viejas Arena at SDSU | $42+

Along with Flo and Anycia, singer-songwriter Kehlani is making a stop in San Diego for her “Crash World Tour.”

Saturday, Oct. 26

North Park Book Fair

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | North Park | Free

Verbatim Books presents the return of the North Park Book Fair. The day of literary festivities includes a line-up of diverse vendors, author readings and signings, sketch and draw activity tables, live music, children’s story time and food and beverages from local vendors.

Día de los Muertos with Mariachi Los Camperos

6 p.m. at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park | $33+

Mariachi Los Camperos, led by Jesus “Chuy” Guzman, will perform in celebration of Día de los Muertos and the “golden era of Mariachi music.”

Paws to Read

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. | Logan Heights Library | Free

Children of all ages are invited to read aloud to Animal Ambassadors from San Diego Humane Society at the Logan Heights Library on the second and fourth Saturday of each month.

Arts and Culture Festival

12 p.m. to 3 p.m. | University of San Diego | Free

Head to the Camino/Founders patio to immerse yourself in artistic expression. The College of Arts and Sciences is hosting the 4th annual event, which includes live performances from USD ensembles, singers, dancers, actors and poets.

Orville Peck

7 p.m. at Cal Coast Credit Union at SDSU | $30+

Orville Peck, along with Nikki Lane and Emily Nenni, will be making a stop in San Diego for his “Stampede Tour.”

Carlsbad’s Halloween Spooktacular

2 p.m. - 6 p.m. | The Forum Carlsbad | Free

Guests are invited to show up in Halloween costumes and visit participating retailers and restaurants for trick-or-treating. The event will also have live music, carnival games, and more.

Sunday, Oct. 27

Bayside Boo: No tricks just treats

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Seaport Village | Free

Bayside Boo transforms Seaport Village into a mythical maritime experience. The event features the 4th annual costume contest, live music, trick-or-treating, a DJ dance party and a 26-foot octopus photo opportunity.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of San Diego

8 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Snapdragon Stadium, 2101 Stadium Way | Fundraising event

Join more than 15,000 passionate cancer survivors, thrivers, caregivers, and their families and friends as they raise funds to end breast cancer. The annual event is a 3-mile, noncompetitive walk hosted by the American Cancer Society. Register to join a team, or enter individually.

Belles Performance at Winstons Beach Club

Doors open at 4 p.m. | 1921 Bacon St. | $15+

Singer-songwriter Kelli Rachel Belles has amassed over 70M cumulative views and streams of her original songs. Belles tells stories of love and heartbreak with wit and unflinching honesty, much like her inspirations Loretta Lynn and June Carter Cash. After signing a deal with Deluge Music Publishing in Nashville and East Music Row Records, she is beginning her second club headlining tour, “The Trust Issues Tour.” Belles is joined by rising crossover country artist, Trevor Martin.