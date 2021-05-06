‘What Do You Mean' You're ‘Sorry'? Justin Bieber Reschedules San Diego Show Again

True Beliebers are going to have to wait a little longer for Justin Bieber's San Diego show.

Way back in 2019, fans got the best Christmas gift ever when the Beebs announced an upcoming tour, album and docuseries for 2020 — with a local tour stop scheduled for Pechanga Arena on Tuesday, May 26.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

That show, of course, scheduled for the heart of the coronavirus pandemic, was put off. Fans had hoped to see the hit machine on June 2, 2021, instead.

Screen Grabs: Bieber, Usher Take Over South Bay

That date, too, however, has proven too soon for these socially distanced times.

On Thursday, tour publicists announced that the pop star’s Justice World Tour was being rescheduled again, kicking off instead in 2022 on Feb. 18 in San Diego at Pechanga Arena, aka the Sports Arena.

“We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet,” Justin Bieber was quoted in a news release issued Thursday. “I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again.”

Jimmy Fallon invites Justin Bieber to an ice rink to get some hockey tips from the international pop star.

The 52-stop tour will take Bieber around the U.S. with a brief stop in his native Canada before wrapping things up in Milwaukee June 24.

Here’s a couple crazy numbers the tour provided:

Bieber has 75 billion career streams

Bieber has sold more than 70 million albums

Bieber is the No. 1 artist on YouTube, with more than 60 million subscribers

Bieber is the No. 1 artist on Spotify, with more than 75 million monthly listeners

Tickets for prior-scheduled dates will be honored. “All previous ticketholders will receive an email from their ticket provider with event updates and options if they cannot make the 2022 date,” the news release stated.