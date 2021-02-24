The Scene

Food. Fun. Lifestyle. Features. All in America's Finest City.
now hiring

Rad, Dude: Hobie Is Hiring

By Eric S. Page

Did you know the iconic watersports/surf/apparel company Hobie is based in Oceanside?

The folks at Hobie, who are aware that the pandemic has hit local employers hard, announced Wednesday that they are looking to hire 65 employees -- across all shifts -- for entry-level positions.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get San Diego’s latest First Alert Weather and breaking news.

The Scene

Food. Fun. Lifestyle. Features. All in America's Finest City.

Top Beaches 12 hours ago

This English Beach Is Better Than Any of San Diego's: Tripadvisor

Padres 11 hours ago

Today's the Day! Padres Spring Training Tickets Go On Sale

"Hobie" is short for Hobie Alter, who shaped his first surfboard in his parents' garage more than 70 years ago. Before long. he opened what the company describes as "Southern California’s first surf shop, in Dana Point." By the late '60s, Alter had invented and lent his name to the famous Hobie Cat, a revolutionary lightweight twin-hulled catamaran.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

NBC 7's Llarisa Abreu reports from Ocean Beach where the waves attracted onlookers and thrill seekers alike.

Before long the company was churning out kayaks, skateboards, hats, everything a surf lifestyle could serve up. Company officials said Wednesday in a news release that the pandemic has spiked interest in many of their outdoor products -- including pedal boards, surfboard and sailboats -- all of which are COVID-unfriendly in the SoCal sunshine.

Hobie is looking to fill jobs in the following categories:

  • Production technician assemblers
  • Oven operators
  • Mold maintenance technician
  • Oven maintenance technician

Shoot an email to jobs@hobie.com for information on submitting an application.

This article tagged under:

now hiring
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Black History Month Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us