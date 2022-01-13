PHOTOS: Hello Kitty Cafe Truck's Adorable Offerings

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is rolling into San Diego County on three separate dates from Jan. 15 to Feb. 19., bringing with it timeless desserts with a cutesy twist.

Named after one of the most recognizable cartoon cats in existence, the cafe truck has cookies, macarons and other tasty desserts designed after Hello Kitty and her friends.

Sanrio lovers and foodies alike can rejoice at the pink truck's appearance and take a look below to check out the decadent and adorable offerings: