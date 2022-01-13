The Scene

Food. Fun. Lifestyle. Features. All in America's Finest City.

PHOTOS: Hello Kitty Cafe Truck's Adorable Offerings

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is rolling into San Diego County on three separate dates from Jan. 15 to Feb. 19., bringing with it timeless desserts with a cutesy twist.

Named after one of the most recognizable cartoon cats in existence, the cafe truck has cookies, macarons and other tasty desserts designed after Hello Kitty and her friends.

Sanrio lovers and foodies alike can rejoice at the pink truck's appearance and take a look below to check out the decadent and adorable offerings:

12 photos
1/12
Sanrio
An exterior image of the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck.
2/12
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck
Five cookies from the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck.
3/12
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck
Cookie sets featuring Hello Kitty, Keroppi and My Melody.
4/12
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck
Mini cake sets feature Hello Kitty, Keroppi and Chococat.
5/12
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck
A madeleine box set.
6/12
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck
A macaron set.
7/12
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck
A customer holds up a large cookie.
8/12
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck
A young girl shows off her macarons from the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck.
9/12
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck
Water bottles shaped after Hello Kitty’s iconic bow.
10/12
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck
A pastel rainbow thermos.
11/12
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck
Aside from desserts, plushies will be available at the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck.
12/12
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck
A tote bag in theme with the food truck.

This article tagged under:

Hello KittycuteHello Kitty Cafe Truckcartoonskeroppi

