Live Nation Announces Lawn Pass for 2020 Concert Season

For the second straight year, Live Nation -- the global live-entertainment behemoth -- has unleashed its Live Nation Lawn Pass for music fans looking to score discounted access to the company's entire summer concert season.

The exclusive passes, which go on sale Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 10 a.m. PST, will only be available through Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m. PST (or while supplies last) and provide unlimited lawn admission to the 2020 summer concert season (even sold-out shows) at 29 participating Live Nation amphitheaters -- including North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista.

The Live Nation Lawn Pass for the 20,000-plus-capacity venue is currently listed on lawnpass.livenation.com at $199 (plus service fees).

At the time of this article's publication, six shows are currently listed for North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in 2020: Journey and the Pretenders (May 24), Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor (May 30), Ozzy Osbourne and Marilyn Manson (July 29), the Doobie Brothers and Michael McDonald (Sept. 17), the Black Crowes (Sept. 18), and Kiss (Sept. 27). Many more are sure to follow.

According to a Live Nation press release, upon purchasing a lawn pass, "each fan will receive a custom laminate with their name and a unique barcode that serves as their ticket on show day. Once fans scan in, they are all set to dance the night away on the lawn." Photo ID will also be required for entry to each show.

The Live Nation Lawn Pass also comes with a few other perks: At every show, each pass-holder is entitled to one free venue lawn chair rental (based on availability), given Fast Lane Entry, and allowed to upgrade their ticket on show day (also based on availability) through the Live Nation app.

There are also a few other details as well: Lawn passes expire at the end of the 2020 concert season and do not include access to special events, third-party rentals or festivals (only shows sold on LiveNation.com are included).

