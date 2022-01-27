Celebrate the Year of The Tiger at Free Lunar New Year Festival in City Heights

San Diegans are invited to celebrate the Year of The Tiger at a free and public weekend event in City Heights that rejoices one of the most important holidays in many Asian countries.

Presented by the Little Saigon Foundation of San Diego, the Lunar New Year Festival is welcoming the public to indulge in traditional foods, art exhibitions, live folk performances, contests, lion dances and a firecracker show in celebration of the holiday.



Lucky coins will be given to attendants for free to help them grow their money in the New Year and worry dolls will also be given out. Children can enjoy toys and balloons for free, too. And those with a hearty appetite can even compete in a pho eating contest.

In addition to the celebrations, a COVID-19 vaccine site will also be held at the festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Appointments will not be required at this site.

The cultural fun will be held at the Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park all weekend. Festivities will take place on:

Friday, 5 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The event is sponsored by and created in partnership with the San Diego Library, Park and Recreation Department, Commission for Arts and Culture, and the City Heights/Weingart Branch Library. Admission is free.

For more information on the festival, click here.