Get Ready to Frolick, ‘Escape Into Color' at Carlsbad's Famous Flower Fields

The most colorful, and Instagrammable, spot in San Diego's North County is back! The famous Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch featuring countless rows of Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers is set to bloom March 1, 2022.

This year's theme "Escape Into Color" only fitting for the 50 acres of vibrant pink, red, orange, yellow, and white flowers, making it the perfect location for dates, photoshoots, family outings, or, to simply get into that spring feeling.



“The Flower Fields are truly a national jewel,” said Fred Clarke, general manager of The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch. “The season is one of the most spectacular and coordinated displays of natural color and beauty anywhere in the world. We are the springtime playground of family outings, first dates and even weddings. We are honored to not only be a part of the area’s local heritage but to also have our

annual burst of color be a part of so many individual family traditions…and photos!”

The bold and bright flowers aren't the only thing visitors and nature lovers can expect to immerse themselves in. Visitors will be able to enjoy live outdoor music, local circus and theater group performances, other experiences like the American Flag of Flowers, Tractor Wagon Ride featuring brand new tractors, Artist Gardens & Aviaries, a Sweet Pea Maze and the Cymbidium Orchid Greenhouse.

The crowd favorite blueberry picking will also return along with the debut of the Sea of Sunflowers in April or May.

So, how can you visit this renowned springtime attraction? The fields are located at 5704 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad, CA, 92008.

Do you need tickets to enter the fields? Yes. Single ticket admission is $22 for adults, $20 for seniors 60+ and military, $10 for children 3–10, and free for children under three.

Season passes are $46 for adults, $42 for seniors 60+ and military, $20 for children 3–10, with group tours are also available.

Tickets can be purchased on the flower fields' website.