Cajon Valley Union School District's Camp Cajon to Perform at The Magnolia

Just this week, Cajon Valley Union School District launched Camp Cajon to provide summer learning in a free, camp-like environment.

The camp focuses on visual and performing arts, both of which will be featured in person at the Magnolia in El Cajon throughout the month of August. The Magnolia has the capacity to host 1,200 audience members for the biggest shows the district has ever seen, according to Camp Cajon Drama Teacher Makenzie Plumb.

Upper elementary and middle school students will perform "Disney's Beauty and the Beast Jr." while K-3 students will perform a musical called "Bugz."

"Beauty and the Beast" will run Aug. 5 and 6 at 6:30 p.m. with a matinee performance Aug. 7 at 11 a.m. "Bugz" will take the stage Aug. 7 at 10 a.m.

The district also established dance teams of all genres and age groups. The teams will have a dance recital on Aug. 4 at 6:30 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The foyer of The Magnolia will showcase artwork from visual arts students throughout the duration of the performances- Aug. 4 through Aug. 7.

For more information on Camp Cajon, click here.