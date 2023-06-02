‘Wild 'N Out' Star Ms Jacky Oh! Dead at 32

The "Wild 'N Out" family has lost one of their own.

Ms Jacky Oh!, who rose to fame on the MTV and VH1 improv comedy show, has died, according to a BET Media Group spokesperson confirmed. She was 32.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented 'Wild N' Out' family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed," read a statement shared to the show's social media pages June 1. "Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the 'Wild N' Out' cast throughout five seasons."

Describing Jacky Oh as a "tremendous mother" to kids Nova, 6, and Nala, 2, and son Prince'Nehemiah, 10 months—who she shared with "Wild ‘N' Out" co-star DC Young Fly—the statement continued, "The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time."

A cause of death was not given. Jacky Oh was in Miami at the time of her death, according to TMZ. Her last social media activity was on May 27, when she shared a YouTube video of herself and her kids going to see "The Little Mermaid."

Jacky Oh first joined "Wild 'N Out" in 2014 for its sixth season, assisting other stars in sketches. According to the star, she landed the part after being invited to audition by Cannon through his assistant.

"I guess he liked me," Jacky Oh told ThisIs50 of the process, "and he liked my look, and he put me on the show."

She first met DC Young Fly at a hotel lobby in 2015, the same year he became a cast member on "Wild 'N Out." Jacky Oh thought the comedian was "so cute" during the encounter, though she admitted it was not love at first sight.

"I liked him," she recalled in a 2017 interview with DJ Smallz Eyes. "I was vibing with him."

After leaving "Wild 'N Out" in 2020, Jacky Oh started her own lip gloss business and pursued a career in real estate. However, her favorite role was being a mom of three.

"I do a lot. but being a mommy is my favorite," she wrote on Instagram May 13. "God chose me 3X. I promise i never take it for granted. Im so damn blessed man!"