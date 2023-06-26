Why Kim Kardashian isn't ready to talk to her kids about being upset with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the ups and downs of motherhood.

The Kardashians star recently touched on how she emotionally reacts to topics relating to her ex-husband Kanye West, with whom she shares North, 10; Saint, 7; Chicago, 5 and Psalm, 4.

"If it's something concerning my kids' dad and I'm upset, I try not to show as much emotion," Kardashian told Vogue Italia in an interview published June 26. "I have to be ready to explain why I'm upset and it might not be appropriate for them to know. There's nothing worse than 'You'll understand when you're older.' I don't want to be that person."

However, the SKIMS mogul is willing to wear her heart on her sleeve when it comes to other aspects of her life.

"But if I'm upset about other things that they can understand, I absolutely will show emotion and cry," she continued. "On Christmas morning, I cried when my mom gave me a doll house. My kids didn't understand why and I explained I had that at my dad's house as a little girl."

And it's not just Kardashian's family who gets to see her vulnerable side. The reality TV star also expressed wanting to be authentic with her fans through the good and the bad.

"On social media I'll always post the sassy photo or the cutest shot, but I'll definitely make sure to include one where my kids might not be getting along that well because I think it's really important to understand that too," she said. "I look at a lot of my friends and their kids are perfect and I don't know how to do it and I don't understand it and I'm envious and it's amazing all at the same time."

But fans might not hear much from her regarding West, who she married in 2014 before their highly-publicized divorce in 2021. Since the split, Kardashian has been hesitant to publicly comment on the rapper and his slew of controversies.

"I don't know what to do," Kardashian said during the May 25 episode of "The Kardashians." "I don't want to be a part of this narrative."

In fact, the 42-year-old just wants to maintain the peace between her and her ex.

"It's always just so intense," she shared in a confessional. "I just don't want to engage in a public feud with him."