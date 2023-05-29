Why Johnny Depp Is Canceling His Hollywood Vampires Concerts in the U.S.

Johnny Depp won't be returning to the stage exactly as planned.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor announced May 29 that he needs to postpone some of his upcoming concerts with his band Hollywood Vampires—which also includes Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen—due to an injury.

"My dear friends, I am sorry to say that I have fractured my ankle, which is a drag!!!" Depp, 59, wrote on his Instagram Story. "Several medical professionals have strongly suggested I avoid any and all activity for the moment and so am sadly unable to travel at this time."

He said the injury began as a hairline break, but "it got worse rather than better" following his controversial appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 16 to promote Jeanne du Barry, his first big movie role in three years.

In light of the ankle injury, Depp said "the guys and I are very sorry to miss you in New Hampshire, Boston and New York" and rescheduled the concerts for July 28, 29 and 30.

"I promise we will bring an amazing show to all of you in Europe and bring our absolute best to the East Coast later this summer and make it up to those who have paid for those shows!!!" the guitar player added while offering his "sincerest apologies."

The Hollywood Vampires announced the concert series last year, shortly after Depp's defamation court case against ex Amber Heard, sharing on social media at the time, "The Hollywood Vampires are BACK!!"

The shows will now kick off in Romania June 8 with stops in France, Germany, Italy, the U.K., Bulgaria and more countries in June and July.