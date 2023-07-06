Video shows fan throw cell phone at Drake during Chicago concert

Video from Wednesday night's Drake and 21 Savage concert at the United Center captured a fan throwing a cell phone in Drake's direction while the rapper was performing.

Wednesday marked the first show of the "It's All a Blur" tour from the two rappers, and the first of two Chicago shows.

While Drake was performing, video taken from an angle behind the stage shows what appears to be a cell phone flying toward Drake, possibly deflecting his arm before falling to the ground.

The video shows the toss get the attention of nearby security personnel, though it's unclear if the person who threw the phone was identified.

The incident comes amid recent high-profile incidents of artists having objects thrown at them on stage while performing.

Pop singer Bebe Rexha was hospitalized last month after a fan threw a phone at her during a concert, striking her in the face and causing a bruised eye.

Singer P!nk was performing in London when a fan threw what appeared to be a bag of ashes toward the singer, which the fan claimed were the ashes of their mother.

Drake and 21 Savage played their second and final show in Chicago on Thursday night before continuing their tour in Detroit on Saturday.