Famed British actor Tom Hollander once accidentally received another famed British actor’s paycheck due to their very similar names: Tom Holland.

The 56-year-old Hollander, who is best known for his roles as Mr. Collins in “Pride and Prejudice" and Quentin in “The White Lotus,” dropped by "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on Wednesday and said people often get the two Toms mixed up. Hollander revealed he's been introduced to people expecting to meet Spider-Man — a role Holland plays in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and are left disappointed.

“I’m introduced to somebody’s very very excited, then confused, then disappointed, children,” Hollander said.

Hollander then recounted how his own talent agency has gotten the two confused, noting they were both once represented by the same agency. The actor said the mixup occurred when he received an email advising him of a box-office bonus payment for “The Avengers.”

"And I thought, 'I don't think I'm in "The Avengers.”’ It was an astonishing amount of money," Hollander told Meyers.

While he didn't reveal the exact amount, Hollander teased the payment was a "seven-figure sum" — on top of Holland's negotiated salary. To add insult to injury, Hollander received the email right after hosting a BBC show he earned $30,000 to do, something he felt "prosperous" about as it was going to get him through “the next year or so.”

"My feeling of smugness disappeared very quickly," Hollander said.

And although Hollander was shocked by the amount of cash the then 20-something-year-old Holland was raking in, he chalked it up to being "showbiz."



“It’s up, it’s down. It’s hero, it’s zero," he added.

Hollander was promoting the new season of the FX anthology, “Fued: Capote Vs. The Swans," in which he plays Truman Capote.