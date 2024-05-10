Tiffany Haddish reveals what she must know about a man by the third date: ‘Their grown-up report card'

Tiffany Haddish, in a recent appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," said she is having fun dating, but is also looking for more than a good time from a man.

Haddish, who told Clarkson she is dating but not "down to f****," laid out her checklist for a man.

"Like, is this someone I would want to be a friend with? Do they entertain me? Do I feel safe around them?" Haddish said of what she asks herself about a man she is on a date with.

"And then, what's their hygiene like? Do they smell funny? Are their nails clean? Gotta check them teeth," Haddish added.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Then, Haddish revealed the key detail she needs to know about a man.

"Also, you want to know what their credit score is," Haddish said. "By date three you should know their credit score."

"Their credit score is their grown-up report card and it tells you how responsible they are," Haddish added. "And how responsible they will be with their heart."

And, in the spirit of fiscal responsibility, Haddish also said she never "spends more than $20 on a man."

"So, if you can only afford to do this budget of things, that's what we are going to do sir," Haddish said. "And if you can afford to do bigger budget things, that's what we're going to do sir."

"If I have to decide, then we're going to the park, sitting on a blanket and eating peanut butter and jelly sandwiches," Haddish continued.

Luis A. Miranda Jr. reminisces about his son Lin-Manuel Miranda's big night at the 2008 Tony Awards for his first musical "In The Heights," and shares how he secured 15 tickets to the ceremony so his family from Puerto Rico could cheer on Lin-Manuel! Luis also reflects on dedicating his career to working with the Latino community, and dishes on his new memoir "Relentless: My Story of the Latino Spirit That Is Transforming America."

The dating checklist isn't Haddish's first foray into revealing details about what she likes in a man recently.

Earlier this month, Haddish said she used to want to sleep with "Man of Steel" star Henry Cavill, but changed her mind after she met him in person.

"I used to really want Henry Cavill. I think he's so hot. But I met him and he was so awkward," Haddish told the Los Angeles Times.

The "Girls Trip" star is on currently on a publicity tour for her new memoir, "I Curse You With Joy," which she describes as a series of essays on her personal life that she feels like she needs to "share with the world so that they can realize I'm a regular human being just like you."