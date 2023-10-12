Stevie Nicks just got the Barbie treatment. Speaking to TODAY.com, the Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter got philosophical about the act of becoming Barbie.

"The spirit of Stevie Barbie and the spirit of me, blended together in this little person and it just emanates from her," she said.

Stevie the Barbie wears the outfit Stevie the Person wore on the cover of the album "Rumours." Nicks said, “She’s the ‘Rumours’ me, when I was 29 years old. But she’s also me now. It sounds impossible, but it’s not impossible somehow."

She's far from the only celebrity whose likeness has been rendered in doll form. Since Barbie first came out in 1959, the doll has gone through multiple iterations.

Below, find a few other stars and their Barbie counterparts, including some of TODAY's own.

Alex Morgan

U.S. Women’s national soccer team captain Alex Morgan was honored with her own Barbie doll in 2020, as part of Mattel's "Shero" collection.

Alex Morgan is honored as a Barbie.Mattel, Getty Images



Barbara Streisand

Hello, doll-y! The Grammy-award winning singer and performer was given her own doll back in 2009. Naturally, the "Yentl" star comes with her own mic stand, ready to dazzle. The Barbie is wearing an outfit modeled on the Scaasi pantsuit Streisand wore when accepting an Academy Award in 1969.

Barbra Streisand Barbie's, next to Streisand herself.Mattel, Getty Images

Dr. Jane Goodall

Dr. Jane Goodall' Barbie was introduced in 2022. To honor the conservationist's work, Mattel said the doll is made largely from recycled plastics.

Dr. Jane Goodall Barbie next to Dr. Jane Goodall.Mattel, Getty Images

Elvis Presley

Elvis is the king of rock 'n' roll. He's also a Barbie. Released in 2021, the doll features an outfit similar to his American Eagle jumpsuit.

Elvis the Barbie and Elvis the singer.Mattel, Getty Images



Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox made history as the first trans woman to inspire a Barbie doll. The Emmy-winning producer and actor dressed like her Barbie at her 50th birthday celebration.

Laverne Cox became her Barbie.Mattel , Getty Images

David Bowie "Ziggy Stardust"

Mattell released a special David Bowie Barbie in 2019, honoring his Ziggy Stardust persona. This isn't the only doll honoring the "Starman" singer. Another Bowie Barbie was released in 2022, honoring his album "Hunky Dory" on its 50th anniversary.

David Bowie and his first Barbie.Mattel, Getty Images

Brandy Norwood

Brandy has multiple Barbies made in her likeness, with the first being released in 1999.

Brandy Norwood Barbie next to Barbie.Mattel, Getty Images

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb

Barbie came to TODAY when anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb got their own dolls. These two were introduced in 2018 as a part of the "Sheroes" series, inspiring girls to dream about a future in broadcast.

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb became Barbies.Mattel, Getty Images

Shonda Rhimes

Barbieland and Shondaland came together for this doll. A tribute to the award-winning storyteller, writer and producer this doll was part of the "Barbie Role Models" collection, released in 2022. The Shonda Rhimes doll features the same outfit she wore on the cover of Variety in November 2021.

Shonda Rhimes and her Barbie.Mattel

Tina Turner

Mattel released a Barbie of Tina Turner in 2022, a year before the queen of rock 'n' roll died at 83. The doll features a version of the outfit she wore in her music video for "What's Love Got to Do With It."

Tina Turner's Barbie came out a year before she died.Mattel, Getty Images

Naomi Osaka

Tennis player Naomi Osaka was unrolled as part of Barbie's "Role Models" collection. The doll is wearing the outfit that she wore to the 2020 Australian Open, and sold out just hours after it went up for sale.

Mattel, Getty Images

Lucille Ball

Mattel / Getty Images

As a part of the Barbie Tribute Collection, this doll commemorates the redhead who changed comedy and TV forever. The "I Love Lucy" star had her doll released in 2021, and features a miniature script from her production studio Desilu Studios.

Ida B. Wells

In January 2022, journalist and activist Ida B. Wells was honored with her own Barbie doll as a part of Barbie's Inspiring Women series. Her doll comes with a miniature newspaper.

Mattel / Getty Images

Celia Cruz

Five-time Grammy-award winner Celia Cruz was honored with her own Barbie in 2022. The doll celebrates Cruz, who is known as the "Queen of Salsa," who had 23 gold records over her six-decade career.

Mattel / Getty Images

Anna May Wong

Hollywood legend Anna May Wong was given her own Barbie this past April. The doll celebrates the Chinese-American actor, who broke barriers in show business and started her own production company in 1924.

Mattel / Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton

These two dolls made their royal debut in 2012, in honor of the first wedding anniversary of the The Prince and Princess of Wales. The duo are dressed in their wedding attire, and come as a gift set.

Mattel / Getty Images

Zendaya

Multi-hyphenate Zendaya was honored with her own barbie doll when she was just 19 years old. The doll replicates Zendaya's look at the 2015 Oscars. Zendaya spoke out after “Fashion Police” host Giuliana Rancic made derogatory comments about her hair after seeing her on the awards show red carpet.

Zendaya Barbie's pays homage to the actor's 2015 Oscars look.Mattel, Getty Images

Twiggy

Twiggy and Barbie are both fashion icons, so it tracks that a Twiggy Barbie Doll exists. This vintage doll came out in 1967, with Twiggy signature short hair and "mod" fashion style.

Getty Images

Margot RobbieHi Barbie! This doll replicates actor Margot Robbie's outfits in Greta Gerwig's blockbuster "Barbie" movie.

Margot Robbie or Barbie? Which one is which? Mattel, Universal Pictures

